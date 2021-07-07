Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The call will be open to the public.



Webcast Instructions: To gain access to the webcast, which will be "listen-only," go to the Events page in the Investor Relations area of the Company’s website, www.pzena.com.