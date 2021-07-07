Transcontinental Inc. announces private offering of $250 million senior unsecured notes

The Notes are being offered through an agency syndicate consisting of BMO Capital Markets Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. as joint bookrunners and including Desjardins Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc. and Casgrain & Company Limited.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Transcontinental Inc. intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay existing indebtedness, including the tranche of term loans maturing on November 1st, 2021, and for other general corporate purposes.

"Today's announced debt offering will provide the Corporation additional financial flexibility to execute its growth strategy. The current environment, supported by a strong balance sheet, provided the Corporation with an opportunity to secure financing at attractive levels," said Donald LeCavalier, Chief Financial Officer of Transcontinental Inc.

The Notes will be direct unsecured obligations of Transcontinental Inc. and will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of Transcontinental Inc. The Notes are being offered in Canada on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation.

The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable securities laws in Canada and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of, the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so.