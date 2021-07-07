Merus to Participate in William Blair's Biotech Focus Conference 2021

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in a panel discussion, Moving Beyond Monoclonals: The Potential of Multispecific Therapies, at William Blair's Biotech Focus Conference 2021 on Wednesday, July 14 at 11:20 a.m. ET.



The live webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website. An archived presentation will be available on the Merus website for a limited time.