Home Bistro, Inc. Acquires Model Meals

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021, 22:30  |  48   |   |   

Company Expands with Lifestyle Brand and West Coast OperationsMIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet …

Company Expands with Lifestyle Brand and West Coast Operations

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today that it has acquired Model Meals, a California-based ready-to-eat, healthy meal service. The transaction was valued at approximately $2.1 million with the majority of the purchase price paid in shares of the Company's restricted common stock. The acquisition extends Home Bistro's food production and fulfillment capabilities to the western region of the U.S. Model Meals, Inc. is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Home Bistro, Inc.

Model Meals was co-founded by college friends Camille May and Danika Brysha, a fashion model and wellness coach, who, through research and personal experience, focused on developing dietary solutions that enhance the health and vitality of individuals while helping to increase energy, mental function, and support a thriving lifestyle. Model Meals has grown its business to $2.2 million in gross revenue in 2020, by delivering to just three states - California, Nevada and Arizona. Ms. May and Ms. Brysha will be retained as CFO and CEO, respectively, of the Model Meals subsidiary.

Commenting on the acquisition, Zalmi Duchman, Home Bistro's CEO, said, "This acquisition provides Home Bistro with major benefits on multiple levels. First, given our now bi-coastal operations, we have the ability to ship overnight to most customers within the 48 contiguous states. Next, we acquired a lifestyle brand that has the potential for recurring revenue, subscription-based enrollment and potential for growth to the other 47 states from the current three. Lastly, we add tremendous talent to the Home Bistro management team with Camille, Danika and the senior staff at Model Meals." Mr. Duchman added, "We intend to issue additional announcements regarding our future plans with the Model Meals brand."

Ms. May stated, "We are excited to bring the Model Meals experience to the Home Bistro platform. We believe the synergies created from this partnership will significantly grow both businesses as a single unit, more so than would have occurred otherwise." Ms. Brysha added, "We are very much looking forward to also supporting the Home Bistro platform and its celebrity chefs as we continue to expand upon that strategy."

