Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.