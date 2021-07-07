checkAd

Sallie Mae to Release 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on July 21

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 22:30  |  19   |   |   

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) will release second-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 8 a.m. ET. To participate, please dial 877-311-0518 (USA and Canada) or 470-495-9498 (international) and use access code 4445949. Access will be available beginning at 7:45 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at SallieMae.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will remain available through July 29, 2021. To listen to the replay, please dial 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and use access code 4445949.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.



