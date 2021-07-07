checkAd

Iron Mountain to Expand EMEA Data Center Footprint with Agreement to Acquire Frankfurt Data Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 22:30  |  49   |   |   

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, today announced that they have entered into an agreement to acquire a data center in Frankfurt from Calcium DC Pte. Ltd. The data center is a two-story, 20,000 square meter colocation data center site on freehold land in the Am Martinszehnten Industrial Park, which is in close proximity to the city center and Frankfurt Airport. The EUR 76 million transaction is expected to close within the next 90 days subject to customary closing conditions.

The facility currently has 2.6 megawatts of leased capacity and 8 megawatts of capacity available for retail colocation customers with the option to expand in the future to add Edge computing at the premises. The data center has robust network connectivity, including access to DE-CIX, one of the world’s largest internet exchanges. The acquisition expands Iron Mountain’s presence in the Frankfurt market, which includes a 27 megawatt pre-leased facility in Frankfurt (FRA-1), and enables the company to add immediate capacity and to build out a team in a market with strong long-term demand.

“This latest investment in one of the most sought-after European markets further solidifies our commitment to invest in the global markets where our customers need us,” stated Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Data Centers at Iron Mountain. “As a leading global data center provider, we are pleased to continue to meet the key growth milestones that this acquisition, and the recently announced expansion in London, represent.”

Frankfurt is a strong global data center market due to its position as one of Europe’s major commercial and financial hubs. Additionally, Frankfurt offers rich connectivity to network fabrics and service providers as well as a strong power supply.

In addition to the agreement to acquire the Frankfurt data center, Iron Mountain recently announced further expansion in Europe with a 27 megawatt data center build in London (LON-2), in addition to 9 megawatts of leasable capacity at its LON-1 data center. The Company also announced a recent joint venture with Web Werks, one of the top data center providers in India, adding three Tier 3, carrier-neutral data centers in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi to their global footprint.

Seite 1 von 4
Iron Mountain Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iron Mountain to Expand EMEA Data Center Footprint with Agreement to Acquire Frankfurt Data Center Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, today announced that they have entered into an agreement to acquire a data center in Frankfurt from Calcium DC Pte. Ltd. The data …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Q2 2021 Operating, Investment and Capital Markets ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Its Quadrivalent Seasonal Flu mRNA ...
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Real-Time Payments Now as Popular as Cash in Southeast Asia as Pandemic Accelerates Digitization of ...
DIDI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DiDi Global, Inc. on Behalf of DiDi Stockholders and ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.06.21
23.06.21
22.06.21
09.06.21