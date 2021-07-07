Iron Mountain to Expand EMEA Data Center Footprint with Agreement to Acquire Frankfurt Data Center

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, today announced that they have entered into an agreement to acquire a data center in Frankfurt from Calcium DC Pte. Ltd. The data center is a two-story, 20,000 square meter colocation data center site on freehold land in the Am Martinszehnten Industrial Park, which is in close proximity to the city center and Frankfurt Airport. The EUR 76 million transaction is expected to close within the next 90 days subject to customary closing conditions.

The facility currently has 2.6 megawatts of leased capacity and 8 megawatts of capacity available for retail colocation customers with the option to expand in the future to add Edge computing at the premises. The data center has robust network connectivity, including access to DE-CIX, one of the world’s largest internet exchanges. The acquisition expands Iron Mountain’s presence in the Frankfurt market, which includes a 27 megawatt pre-leased facility in Frankfurt (FRA-1), and enables the company to add immediate capacity and to build out a team in a market with strong long-term demand.