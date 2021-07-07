checkAd

CBTX, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 22:30  |  24   |   |   

HOUSTON, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced it will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

To access the live webcast of the conference call, individuals can visit the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website: https://ir.cbtxinc.com/events-and-presentations. An archived edition of the earnings webcast will also be posted on the Company’s website later that day and will remain available to interested parties via the same link for one year.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 620-1733 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (or (470) 414-9785 if calling from outside the U.S.). The conference call ID number is 1036609.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a community bank offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the remarks by the Company’s management on the quarterly conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and should be considered together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports and statements the Company has filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

Investor Relations:

Justin M. Long
281.325.5013
investors@CBoTX.com

Media Contact:

Ashley K. Warren
713.210.7622
awarren@CBoTX.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBTX, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call HOUSTON, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced it will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir ...
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
Cameco, GE Hitachi and Global Nuclear Fuel to Examine Potential Collaboration to Support BWRX-300 ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
CloudCommerce Taps Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expert
Biofrontera Inc. seeks IPO in the USA
Resonant Customers Shipped a Record 17.5 Million RF Filters in The Second Quarter of 2021 ...
Five Star Bancorp Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus