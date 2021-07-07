checkAd

OpGen Announces Partial Adjournment of Annual Meeting

  • Adjournment solely with respect to Proposal 2 (increase in authorized shares)
  • Company and Board to Explore Alternative Options

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen” or the “Company”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced that the Company resumed its partially adjourned 2021 annual stockholders meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) on July 7, 2021, solely with respect to Proposal 2 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement, dated April 26, 2021, relating to the increase in the Company’s authorized shares of common stock. The Company adjourned the Annual Meeting with respect to such proposal to provide its stockholders additional time to vote on Proposal 2. The Annual Meeting will resume with respect to Proposal 2 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on August 5, 2021 and will continue to be held at the Company’s offices located at 9717 Key West Ave, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.* The record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting will remain the close of business on April 15, 2021.

Oliver Schacht, CEO of OpGen commented: “We are very encouraged by recent feedback and dialog with many stockholders and the number of stockholders that have already voted in favor of this important proposal. I cannot emphasize the importance of this proposal enough for the ongoing success of the Company. As such, our Board unanimously recommends this proposal be approved. While OpGen had a strong cash position of $39.4 million at the end of Q1-2021, these additional authorized shares will provide the Company the necessary flexibility to seek future financing to allow us to continue to expand, strategically manage and potentially help repay our long-term debt, and raise additional capital when needed. However, since we need at least 66.67% of all of OpGen’s total shares outstanding to vote in favor of this proposal for it to pass, management and our board of directors have determined to concurrently explore alternative options for financing the future development and growth of the Company.”

