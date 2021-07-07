checkAd

The Marquie Group Launches Whim

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 22:32  |  44   |   |   

ST PETERSBURG, FL, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI) (“The Marquie Group” or the “Company”), announces the launch of a complete line of skincare products under an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Simply Whim, LLC.

After a successful soft launch of the Whim skin care product line in June, the Company has begun shipping orders to the public. According to The Marquie Group’s CEO Marc Angell, “The team at Simply Whim has created amazing skin care products with a stunning website to match and customer feedback has been very positive.” Adding, “We anticipate steady growth over the coming months leading into the holiday season.” 

Simply Whim, LLC has created a premium line of skin care products using multi-active ingredients with multi-benefits for the skin. They’ve included the latest ingredient technologies as well as tried and true favorites by isolating plant-based ingredients from both land & sea, all with a skin care purpose. The line is rich in peptides, antioxidant vitamins, amino acids, alpha hydroxy acids, and more. With a marketing banner, “Age is not a skin type”, driving the message that your chronological age does not define how your skin ages, rather, the way you treat your skin through your lifestyle choices does. A daily regimen of Whim products combined with a good diet, exercise, and healthy habits will help keep you looking young and healthy.

About The Marquie Group

The Marquie Group, Inc. is a sales and marketing company with several products under exclusive licensing agreement. The company owns and operates Music of Your Life, the nation's longest-running syndicated music radio network broadcast around the country on terrestrial radio and to a worldwide audience over the Internet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material. 

Investor and Media Inquiries
Marc Angell, CEO
844-800-TMGI





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Marquie Group Launches Whim ST PETERSBURG, FL, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI) (“The Marquie Group” or the “Company”), announces the launch of a complete line of skincare products under an exclusive licensing and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir ...
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
Cameco, GE Hitachi and Global Nuclear Fuel to Examine Potential Collaboration to Support BWRX-300 ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
CloudCommerce Taps Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expert
Biofrontera Inc. seeks IPO in the USA
Resonant Customers Shipped a Record 17.5 Million RF Filters in The Second Quarter of 2021 ...
Five Star Bancorp Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus