checkAd

Fluor Corporation to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 22:45  |  23   |   |   

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) will hold a conference call to review results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Friday, August 6, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern time with Chief Executive Officer David Constable and Chief Financial Officer Joe Brennan. Financial results will be released prior to market open that day.

The live webcast and a replay will be available with accompanying slides online at investor.fluor.com. The call will also be accessible by telephone at +1 800-263-0877 (U.S./Canada) or +1 323-794-2094. The conference ID is 7282534.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#corp

Fluor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluor Corporation to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) will hold a conference call to review results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Friday, August 6, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern time with Chief Executive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Q2 2021 Operating, Investment and Capital Markets ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Its Quadrivalent Seasonal Flu mRNA ...
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Real-Time Payments Now as Popular as Cash in Southeast Asia as Pandemic Accelerates Digitization of ...
DIDI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DiDi Global, Inc. on Behalf of DiDi Stockholders and ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
29.06.21