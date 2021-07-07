checkAd

PacWest Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Regulatory Approval of HOA Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) (the “Company”) will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the close of the stock market on Monday July 19, 2021. The Company will file its quarterly financial results with the SEC via Form 8-K and issue a press release via newswire, which will also be posted on the SEC Filings section of its website at www.pacwestbancorp.com.

The Company also announced today that the FDIC and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation have approved its applications for the acquisition of the Homeowners Association Services Division of MUFG Union Bank N.A.. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $32 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has 70 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank also offers venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

CONTACTS

Matthew P. Wagner
President and CEO
303.802.8900 		Bart R. Olson
Executive Vice President
and CFO
714.989.4149 		William J. Black
Executive Vice President
Strategy and Corporate Development
919.597.7466
     




