PacWest Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Regulatory Approval of HOA Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) (the “Company”) will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the close of the stock market on Monday July 19, 2021. The Company will file its quarterly financial results with the SEC via Form 8-K and issue a press release via newswire, which will also be posted on the SEC Filings section of its website at www.pacwestbancorp.com.



The Company also announced today that the FDIC and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation have approved its applications for the acquisition of the Homeowners Association Services Division of MUFG Union Bank N.A.. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.