checkAd

IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Announces Chandran Seshagiri Successfully Completes CTO Term, Continues as Advisory Board Chairman

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021, 23:00  |  24   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) announced Chandran Seshagiri, Ph.D., successfully completed his interim CTO term, and will continue as Advisory Board ChairmanCliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, …

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) announced Chandran Seshagiri, Ph.D., successfully completed his interim CTO term, and will continue as Advisory Board Chairman

Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, "Now that Chandran Seshagiri, Ph.D., has successfully completed his interim CTO role, he will continue to provide technical guidance as Advisory Board Chairman, as previously announced. Chandran is uniquely qualified to lead our Advisory Board, as he has made significant contributions to our past successful projects and continues to lead our algorithm development efforts on current and future projects. His passion for transforming complex signals into actionable information began with his work at the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology, where he completed his Ph.D. Chandran's work analyzing physiological time series signals to enable personalized delivery of anesthesia as well as neurostimulation therapy has translated well to the time series data and predictive analyses required for Smart Manufacturing and Structural Health Monitoring applications for IIOT-OXYS, Inc.'s customers."

"As previously stated in our SEC filings, Chandran's CTO role was an interim position for three months," continued Mr. Emmons. "As part of my responsibilities as CEO, I will assume the duties of CTO till we finalize a successor. We are currently in final contract negotiations with an excellent candidate. Our next CTO will reflect the greater focus the Company is placing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in its business model. Our customers value our ability to transform data into actionable insights and is the driving factor for securing new Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) earlier this year and has led to several proposals to companies under NDA. An NDA is the first step of our customer engagement process. I and Chandran, in his role as Advisory Board Chairman, will continue building a strong technical relationship with our previously disclosed collaboration partner, Aingura IIoT, S.L. This collaboration, along with the previously disclosed completion of successful pilots with a Fortune 500 Pharma company, and New England state's DOT have allowed the Company and its partner to prepare use cases in smart manufacturing and bridge structural health monitoring respectively, allowing us to renew engagements with all of the Company's earlier prospects and reach out to new ones. Our sales and marketing efforts continue to result in expanding our key targeted markets and serving a diverse group of clients. We expect these agreements to lead to new business in due time."

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views about future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' or ''believes.'' Our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect us include, without limitation, the loss of major customers, our failure to obtain new contracts, our inability to patent products or processes, our infringement of patents held by others, our inability to finance our business and the other risks and uncertainties that are discussed in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Us
IIOT-OXYS, Inc. is a technology company at the intersection of IIoT, AI & Machine Learning, Edge Computing and Manufacturing Operations. We provide actionable mission-critical insights for the Medical/Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Defense, and Structural Health, and other industries. IIOT-OXYS, Inc. edge computing open-source hardware and proprietary ML algorithms employ our Minimally-Invasive Load Monitoring (MILM) technology to simply gather data and gain insights to monitor, scope, move from preventive to predictive maintenance, and even optimize development and manufacturing processes. For additional information visit www.oxyscorp.com

CONTACT:
Clifford L. Emmons
CEO
IIOT-OXYS, Inc.
contact@oxyscorp.com
www.oxyscorp.com

SOURCE: IIOT-OXYS, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654643/IIOT-OXYS-Inc-Announces-Chandran-Ses ...

IIOT-OXYS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Announces Chandran Seshagiri Successfully Completes CTO Term, Continues as Advisory Board Chairman CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) announced Chandran Seshagiri, Ph.D., successfully completed his interim CTO term, and will continue as Advisory Board ChairmanCliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team
i3 Energy PLC Announces Results of Accelerated Bookbuild
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
American Battery Metals Corporation to Participate at Alliance Global Partners’ Metals & Mining ...
Alfi Commences Installation of Digital Advertising Screens in Uber and Lyft Vehicles in Orlando and ...
Lakeland Industries Announces New $5.0 Million Expansion to Stock Repurchase Program
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Its Participation at Cultivate 21 Hemp and Horticulture Conferences from ...
Lithium Corporation Commences Work On Yeehaw Titanium Ree Prospect
Orosur Mining Inc Announces LOI for New Joint Venture, Brazil
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team
Empower Clinics Reports Record Revenue and Fiscal 2020 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.06.21
22.06.21