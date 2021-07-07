Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Virtual Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Virtual Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

A copy of the Company’s presentation will be posted to the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com, before the opening of trading on the NASDAQ on the same day.