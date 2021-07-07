checkAd

Aptar Announces Strategic Collaboration with YAT, a Chinese Online Skincare Company, to Develop Range of Products and Services for the Skincare Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021   

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science, and YAT, a multi-functional, science-driven online skincare solutions company, have announced a strategic collaboration that aims to develop an innovative range of products and services for the skincare market. This partnership will bring together YAT’s unique consumer centric, product design and concept development capabilities and Aptar’s innovative packaging and dispensing solutions.

Aptar will leverage YAT’s expansive market insight database, focused on specific consumer skincare needs and skincare profiles, and will use YAT’s in-depth experience in customized turnkey solutions as well as online product distribution and promotion to bring new solutions to market.

The collaboration will significantly bolster Aptar’s product and service offerings in China, along with innovation capabilities, by combining Aptar’s expertise in innovative, sustainable and quality manufacturing of packaging solutions together with YAT’s profound understanding of the Chinese consumer, concept design and development expertise, digital marketing capabilities and ingredient based influencer pool, which are increasingly essential in accelerating new product launches that are well received by the market.

Stephan Tanda, Aptar President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased to collaborate with YAT to bring new skincare solutions to market. Aptar’s breadth of experience in manufacturing high-quality solutions, including innovative solutions that contribute to a more circular economy, combined with YAT’s extensive market insights, will enhance the growing portfolio of solutions and services we can bring to this market.” Xiangwei Gong, President of Aptar Asia, added, “Chinese consumers increasingly demand products that have strong scientific support, yet are tailored to their precise requirements, which can include skin complexion, conditions and product functionality. YAT has demonstrated its ability to service this fast growing segment of the Chinese market, whose insights and expertise is especially valuable to the current and next generation of fast growing Chinese brands. We look forward to leveraging YAT’s consumer facing strengths in combination with our broad product and technology platforms.”

