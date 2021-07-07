checkAd

Essential Utilities Announces Appointment of David Ciesinski to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 23:00  |  39   |   |   

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announces the appointment of David Ciesinski to the Essential board of directors. Ciesinski will serve as a member of the audit and the corporate governance committees of the board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005841/en/

Essential Utilities announces appointment of David Ciesinski to board of directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Essential Utilities announces appointment of David Ciesinski to board of directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Ciesinski is the president, CEO and director of Lancaster Colony Corporation and the president of T. Marzetti Company where he has rebuilt the company leadership team and led the development and implementation of the company’s growth plan, which has consistently delivered top-quartile financial results and world-class workplace safety results.

“After a national search for a new director, the experience and expertise that Dave will bring to the Essential board is clear. He will be an excellent representative of the shareholders in guiding the company, particularly in matters of growth and branding. Dave’s experience in growth through acquisition will add value as we continue to execute our long-term growth strategy,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin.

Prior to his appointment at T. Marzetti, Ciesinski was the EVP and president of Kraft’s Meal Solutions division, where he oversaw the turnaround of the division and the revitalization and launch of brands. He is a West Point graduate and a veteran of the U.S. Army with service during the first Gulf War in Iraq, where he earned a Bronze Star Medal. Ciesinski also earned a master’s degree in marketing and finance from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

Seite 1 von 3
Essential Utilities Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Essential Utilities Announces Appointment of David Ciesinski to Board of Directors Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announces the appointment of David Ciesinski to the Essential board of directors. Ciesinski will serve as a member of the audit and the corporate governance committees of the board. This press release features …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Q2 2021 Operating, Investment and Capital Markets ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Its Quadrivalent Seasonal Flu mRNA ...
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Real-Time Payments Now as Popular as Cash in Southeast Asia as Pandemic Accelerates Digitization of ...
DIDI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DiDi Global, Inc. on Behalf of DiDi Stockholders and ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21
02.07.21
Essential Declares 7% Dividend Increase
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21
23.06.21
Essential Utilities to Report Earnings for Q2 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten