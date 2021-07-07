Essential Utilities Announces Appointment of David Ciesinski to Board of Directors

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announces the appointment of David Ciesinski to the Essential board of directors. Ciesinski will serve as a member of the audit and the corporate governance committees of the board.

Ciesinski is the president, CEO and director of Lancaster Colony Corporation and the president of T. Marzetti Company where he has rebuilt the company leadership team and led the development and implementation of the company’s growth plan, which has consistently delivered top-quartile financial results and world-class workplace safety results.

“After a national search for a new director, the experience and expertise that Dave will bring to the Essential board is clear. He will be an excellent representative of the shareholders in guiding the company, particularly in matters of growth and branding. Dave’s experience in growth through acquisition will add value as we continue to execute our long-term growth strategy,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin.

Prior to his appointment at T. Marzetti, Ciesinski was the EVP and president of Kraft’s Meal Solutions division, where he oversaw the turnaround of the division and the revitalization and launch of brands. He is a West Point graduate and a veteran of the U.S. Army with service during the first Gulf War in Iraq, where he earned a Bronze Star Medal. Ciesinski also earned a master’s degree in marketing and finance from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University.

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.