Evaxion Biotech to Host Conference Call on EVX-01 and EVX-02 Phase 1/2a Data on July 8
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to
improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss Phase 1/2a data on EVX-01 and EVX-02 on Thursday,
July 8, 2021.
Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, Glenn Vraniak, CFO, and Niels Iversen Moller, co-founder and CBO, will host the call, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.
To dial in for the conference call, please use the following details:
Date: July 8, 2021
Time: 8:00 AM EDT
US Dial-in: 877-407-0792
International Dial-in: + 1-201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13720456
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145224
Slides will accompany the event and a live webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Relations page of Evaxion website, available here, and will be archived for one year.
About Evaxion
Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer, and vaccines against bacterial diseases and viral infections. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase 1/2a clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections currently in preclinical development.
|For more information
|Evaxion
|LifeSci Advisors LLC
|Glenn S. Vraniak
|Corey Davis
|Chief Financial Officer
|gvr@evaxion-biotech.com
|cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
|+1 (513) 476-2669
|+1 (212) 915-2577
Forward-looking statements
0 Kommentare