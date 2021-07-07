Evaxion Biotech to Host Conference Call on EVX-01 and EVX-02 Phase 1/2a Data on July 8

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, Glenn Vraniak, CFO, and Niels Iversen Moller, co-founder and CBO, will host the call, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss Phase 1/2a data on EVX-01 and EVX-02 on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

To dial in for the conference call, please use the following details:

Date: July 8, 2021

Time: 8:00 AM EDT

US Dial-in: 877-407-0792

International Dial-in: + 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13720456

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145224

Slides will accompany the event and a live webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Relations page of Evaxion website, available here, and will be archived for one year.

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer, and vaccines against bacterial diseases and viral infections. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase 1/2a clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections currently in preclinical development.

For more information Evaxion LifeSci Advisors LLC Glenn S. Vraniak Corey Davis Chief Financial Officer gvr@evaxion-biotech.com cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com +1 (513) 476-2669 +1 (212) 915-2577

Forward-looking statements