Biannual Report on SEB S.A.’s Liquidity Agreement Entrusted to NATIXIS ODDO BHF – June 30th, 2021

Regulatory News:

SEB S.A. (Paris:SK):

A new liquidity contract was concluded on June 30, 2021 with ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, terminating on that same date the contract entrusted to NATIXIS ODDO BHF SCA and NATIXIS.

As of July 1, 2021 and for a period of one year renewable automatically, SEB SA has entrusted ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, in particular the regulation (EU ) n ° 596 / 2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of April 16, 2014, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, of the decision n ° 2018-01 of the Financial Markets Authority of July 2, 2018 (the “AMF Decision”) and the texts referred to therein.