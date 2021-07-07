checkAd

Biannual Report on SEB S.A.’s Liquidity Agreement Entrusted to NATIXIS ODDO BHF – June 30th, 2021

SEB S.A. (Paris:SK):

A new liquidity contract was concluded on June 30, 2021 with ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, terminating on that same date the contract entrusted to NATIXIS ODDO BHF SCA and NATIXIS.

As of July 1, 2021 and for a period of one year renewable automatically, SEB SA has entrusted ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, in particular the regulation (EU ) n ° 596 / 2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of April 16, 2014, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, of the decision n ° 2018-01 of the Financial Markets Authority of July 2, 2018 (the “AMF Decision”) and the texts referred to therein.

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris: SK) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at JUNE 30th 2021:

  • 16 641 SEB shares
  • 2 452 510.44 euros

From 04/01/2021 to 30/06/2021, were executed:

  • Purchase: 592 transactions
  • Sale: 625 transactions

On the same period, exchanged volumes were:

  • Purchase: 55 533 shares and 8 743 767.8€
  • Sale: 56 054 shares and 8 815 520.2 €

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the signature date:

  • 8 225 shares
  • 3 043 039.4 euros

SEB S.A.
SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – capital 50 337 770 € TVA intracommunautaire : FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 - 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 • Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 | shareholders@groupeseb.com - www.groupeseb.com

