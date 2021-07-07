checkAd

Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share Dividends and Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.07.2021   

CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for July 2021 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 23, 2021. The common share dividends are designated "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina's common share dividends should be considered "qualified dividends" and may be subject to Canadian withholding tax.

For shareholders receiving their common share dividends in U.S. funds, the July 2021 cash dividend is expected to be approximately U.S. $0.1687 per share (before deduction of any applicable Canadian withholding tax) based on a currency exchange rate of 0.8035. The actual U.S. dollar dividend will depend on the Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate on the payment date and will be subject to applicable withholding taxes.

Pembina's Board of Directors also declared quarterly dividends for the Company's preferred shares, Series 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23 and 25. Series 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 21 preferred share dividends are payable on September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 3, 2021. Series 15, 17 and 19 preferred share dividends are payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021. Series 23 and 25 preferred share dividends are payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 3, 2021.

Series

Dividend Amount

Preferred Shares, Series 1   (PPL.PR.A)

$0.306625

Preferred Shares, Series 3   (PPL.PR.C)

$0.279875

Preferred Shares, Series 5   (PPL.PR.E)

$0.285813

Preferred Shares, Series 7   (PPL.PR.G)

$0.273750

Preferred Shares, Series 9   (PPL.PR.I)

