checkAd

New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Dividend Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 23:22  |  19   |   |   

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC) (“NMFC” or “the Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Additionally, at that time, the Company will announce its third quarter 2021 dividend. The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review the second quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time.
Domestic: +1 (877) 443-9109
International: +1 (412) 317-1082

Conference Call Playback

Domestic: +1 (877) 344-7529
International: +1 (412) 317-0088
Passcode: 10158263

The playback can be accessed one hour after the end of the conference call through August 5, 2022 at 9:00 am (Eastern Time).

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.newmountainfinance.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. Following the call, you may access a replay of the event via audio webcast on its website.

ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. The Company’s first lien debt may include traditional first lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans to the extent it invests in the “last out” tranche. In some cases, the investments may also include small equity interests. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. More information about New Mountain Finance Corporation can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain “forward-looking statements”, which relate to our future operations, future performance or our financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on our business, portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Dividend Announcement New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC) (“NMFC” or “the Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Q2 2021 Operating, Investment and Capital Markets ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Its Quadrivalent Seasonal Flu mRNA ...
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Real-Time Payments Now as Popular as Cash in Southeast Asia as Pandemic Accelerates Digitization of ...
DIDI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DiDi Global, Inc. on Behalf of DiDi Stockholders and ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste