 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares Expectations for Full-Year 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 23:24   

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today announced preliminary select financial results for the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, ended June 27, 2021. Tessco expects to report total revenues of approximately $105 million, which would represent composite growth of 9% year over year. Sales bookings for the first quarter grew 37% year over year, with improved performance across both of the Company’s markets.

“This fiscal year is our first after the sale of our retail business and, despite some global supply-chain disruptions, we are now seeing signs of a post-pandemic recovery across our markets,” said Sandip Mukerjee, Tessco’s president and chief executive officer. “As such, and as we welcome the vast majority of our employees back to our offices after a long period of remote working, we believe this is a prudent time to provide a high-level overview of our expected results for our first quarter, along with certain financial expectations for our full fiscal year 2022.

“As we reported last quarter, our second-half fiscal 2021 sales bookings were higher than in the first half of the fiscal year as the effects of the pandemic lessened. We also reported a growing backlog due to the supply chain challenges that delayed the conversion of bookings to shipments. These trends continued into the first quarter of our fiscal year 2022.

“During the first quarter, we saw positive momentum in both our Carrier and VAR and Integrator markets. Overall, we expect to report total revenues of approximately $105 million for the first quarter, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9%, with revenues in the Carrier market expected to grow approximately 19%, and revenues in our VAR and Integrator market, approximately 2%.

“Our growth in sales bookings has been even stronger, up 37% compared with the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, with the public carrier market growing 64% and the VAR and Integrator market growing 21%. Our progress in these areas was driven by improved performance across many of our focus areas, including Ventev and Tessco.com, and we expect our growing backlog to translate into increased revenues in future quarters.

“While we expect to report a pre-tax and adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter, we have sharpened our focus on cost controls and currently expect significant improvement in our overall profitability this fiscal year as compared to fiscal 2021. With that goal in mind, Tessco’s board has recently adopted a new operating plan for fiscal year 2022. Financial highlights of this operating plan include:

