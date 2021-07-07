checkAd

Educational Development Corporation Announces Record First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

07.07.2021, 23:21  |  28   |   |   

TULSA, Okla., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) (http://www.edcpub.com) today reports record first quarter net revenues and increased earnings per share results for the quarter ended May 31, 2021.

First Quarter Highlights Compared to the Prior Year First Quarter

  • Net revenues of $40.8 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 6.5%, compared to $38.3 million.
  • Average active UBAM sales consultants totaled 55,100.
  • Earnings before income taxes were $4.7 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 80.8%, compared to $2.6 million.
  • Net earnings totaled $3.4 million, compared to $1.9 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 78.9%.
  • Earnings per share totaled $0.41, compared to $0.23, up 78.3% on a fully diluted basis.

“I am truly pleased by our record breaking fiscal 2022 first quarter sales, and the translation of those sales into significant earnings growth for our shareholders,” said Randall White, President and CEO. “This quarter’s results reflect the positive impacts from several strategic changes that were made during our fourth quarter last year. We restructured our freight contract with our small package carrier to reduce price increases and increased the minimum charges on customer orders to further offset our overall net shipping costs on each package. These changes, along with increased discounts and rebates on longer print runs with our publishers, have driven increased profitability for the quarter. We expect continued profitability from these changes, and other future strategic improvements, to further drive shareholder returns,” commented Mr. White.

Net revenues for the direct sales division, Usborne Books & More (“UBAM”), totaled $37.6 million for the fiscal first quarter ended May 31, 2021, an increase of 1.9% from $36.9 million for the same quarter a year ago. This increase in revenues over the same quarter last year is especially relevant as the $36.9 million for quarter ended May 31st, 2020, was the Company’s largest revenue quarter at that time and reflected an increase of 41.8% over the quarter ended May 31st, 2019. Also, last year’s record quarter was achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic, which suffered approximately $8 million in lost revenues from school book fairs and booth sales due to closures. We estimate the combined missed revenues from these two sales streams exceeded $30 million for the year ended February 28, 2021. The Company is confident that revenues from these two channels are returning during this fiscal year as restrictions are lifted from schools and group gatherings.

