Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics

Company Selected to Receive the “Pioneer in Technology Award”

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced it will participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics, which will be held from July 8-11th in Los Angeles, California.

The Company has been selected to receive the Pioneer in Technology Award during the event, an award presented by the Society to trail blazing companies who have facilitated the development of pioneering technologies through interdisciplinary approaches that have impacted diagnostics, treatment and healthcare delivery in unprecedented ways.

Dr. Jonathan Sackier, Helius’ Co-Founder and Medical Advisor, will host a presentation during the event titled: From porpoise to PoNS: the bridge of Varolio and translingual neuromodulation to address balance and gait symptoms. The presentation will include a discussion of the history of neuromodulation, the science behind Helius’ PoNS technology, data from trials in experimental and clinical settings – including trials focused on multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, stroke and cerebral palsy – and the PoNS device’s recent regulatory clearances. The presentation will be held on July 11th at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM) is an innovative non-surgical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to provide treatment of gait deficit. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. It is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS, and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is an investigational medical device in the European Union (“EU”) and Australia (“AUS”). It is currently under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration.

