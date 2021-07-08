checkAd

New IREX study captures effect of pandemic on media and information in Europe and Eurasia

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 00:01  |  39   |   |   

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IREX's 2021 Vibrant Information Barometer (VIBE), highlights several factors—the global financial downturn, governments withholding information, and misinformation related to the COVID-19 pandemic— impacted the media and information sector in 13 countries throughout Europe and Eurasia.

After almost 20 years of conducting the Media Sustainability Index, IREX developed the Vibrant Information Barometer with USAID funding to capture and measure how information is produced and utilized today. Through expert in-country panels, VIBE seeks to assess how vibrant countries' information systems are in the digital age and examines newer concepts, such as media literacy and information bubbles, along with media resources and information quality in the media and information sector.

The 2021 edition of VIBE shows that the 2020 global economic downturn triggered by the pandemic further compromised a media sector already struggling with reduced operating resources. While no specific research exists yet on COVID-19's effect on Serbia, data presented in a USAID-supported forum in the fall of 2020 showed that the advertising market in early 2020 contracted. Moreover, as advertising throughout the region has become increasingly politicized, media outlets are more susceptible to politically motivated benefactors who affect editorial content, leading to increased self-censorship.

Panelists throughout the region highlighted the measures their governments took to suppress public health information and COVID-19 data. The Georgia panel observed that the country's leading public health authorities froze out media outlets for asking critical questions, and that journalists' already limited access to public information further deteriorated. Russia's government–imposed COVID-19 restrictions gave authorities leverage to limit public oversight of the 2020 constitutional vote and the September 2020 regional and local elections.

Finally, governments throughout the region withheld information, while misinformation—including rumors and conspiracies about the pandemic—ran wild. Many were localized versions of unsubstantiated international plots related to implanting microchips or the role of 5G technology. The North Macedonian panel noted that despite the lack of formal data, two fact-checking operations in the country cited that approximately two-thirds of the articles they debunked in 2020 were related to COVID-19.

VIBE is made possible by the support of the American people through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). VIBE includes country reports and the VIBE Explorer dashboard, for examining and comparing data trends, regions, and individual countries.

Shelton Roulhac, Director of Strategic Communications, IREX
sroulhac@irex.org

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New IREX study captures effect of pandemic on media and information in Europe and Eurasia WASHINGTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - IREX's 2021 Vibrant Information Barometer (VIBE), highlights several factors—the global financial downturn, governments withholding information, and misinformation related to the COVID-19 pandemic— impacted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
From the cloud to the edge, Lumen Technologies is reshaping enterprise application delivery with ...
Lab Automation Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.58 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Otsuka Signs Three-Year Collaboration with Holmusk to Enhance Digital Health and Data Analytics for ...
GT Biopharma Announces Sponsored Research Agreement With Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller Of The University Of ...
Denmark Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Harbour City joins hands with Disney and Pixar to host Hong Kong's first Pixar Fest -- New ...
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
Elliptic Enables Leading Bank Silvergate to Automate KYC for Crypto Businesses
Sobi to present data at the ISTH 2021 within rare haematology diseases
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area