Vincent Lien Resigns From Board

HONG KONG, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‎Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (“Primeline” or the “Company”) regrets to announce that Vincent J.J. Lien has resigned as a director of Primeline. Primeline is grateful for Mr. Lien’s contribution, and thanks him for his service.

Primeline confirms that, other than as disclosed in prior press releases, there have been no ‎material business developments since its press release of August 21, 2020 and the filing on February ‎‎13, 2020 of the Company’s latest interim financial report for the period ended December 31, 2019.‎