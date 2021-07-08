checkAd

Vincent Lien Resigns From Board

Not for distribution to the U.S. news wire services, or dissemination in the United States.

HONG KONG, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‎Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (“Primeline” or the “Company”) regrets to announce that Vincent J.J. Lien has resigned as a director of Primeline. Primeline is grateful for Mr. Lien’s contribution, and thanks him for his service.

Primeline confirms that, other than as disclosed in prior press releases, there have been no ‎material business developments since its press release of August 21, 2020 and the filing on February ‎‎13, 2020 of the Company’s latest interim financial report for the period ended December 31, 2019.‎

ON BEHALF OF PRIMELINE ENERGY HOLDINGS INC.

Signed “Andrew Biggs”
Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Primeline Energy Holding Inc.
Andrew Biggs, CEO
PH: +44 207.499.8888
Fax: +44 560 372 5179

Toll Free: 1.877.818.0688
E-Mail: IR@pehi.com

Please visit the Company’s website at www.primelineenergy.com

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, which involves inherent risk and ‎uncertainty affecting ‎the business of Primeline. Although these ‎statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, actual ‎results may vary from those ‎anticipated in such statements. Primeline assumes no ‎obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by law. ‎Exploration for oil and gas is subject to ‎the inherent risk that it will not result in a commercial discovery.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





