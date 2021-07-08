checkAd

William Penn Bank Hires Jeannine Cimino as Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer

BRISTOL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) ("Company"), parent company of William Penn Bank ("Bank" and, together with the Company, "William Penn"), announced today that Jeannine Cimino has been hired as Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer, effective July 5, 2021.

Mrs. Cimino previously served as Regional President of the Mid-Atlantic Region at Berkshire Bank since February 2019. Mrs. Cimino joined Berkshire in December 2017 following the acquisition of First Choice Bank, based in Mercerville, New Jersey, by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. At First Choice Bank, Mrs. Cimino served as Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing and Sales.

"I am excited to be joining the William Penn team and look forward to continuing to build the William Penn brand. This opportunity allows me to work with an amazing team as well as to continue to serve my customers in this region," said Mrs. Cimino.

"We are thrilled to add Jeannine Cimino to our executive management group, as we continue to build a deep team filled with talented leaders across our organization. Jeannine is a proven market leader who we believe has the experience and talent that we need to promote new relationships for the Bank and drive organic growth in our market," said Ken Stephon, Chairman, President & CEO of William Penn.

In her role as EVP and Chief Retail Officer, Mrs. Cimino will work to promote brand awareness, expand market share, and identify relationship opportunities throughout the Bank's market. She will oversee the Bank's branch network with $548 million in deposits.

Mrs. Cimino currently serves as Chairman of the Hamilton Partnership, Vice Chairman of the Board for the Princeton Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Board of Ryan's Quest, and President of the Saint Gregory the Great Academy PTA. Mrs. Cimino has previously served in several other community leadership roles, including Chairman of the RWJ Hospital Young Professionals Group, Board member of the RWJ Foundation, Board member of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Mercer County, Chairman of the Marketing Committee for the Hamilton Area YMCA, and Chairman of Hamilton Township's Biz 33 Group. She has been a recipient of the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey Woman of Distinction Award, the RWJ Young Professional of the Year Award, and is the Young Audiences reigning DAZZLE champion.

Mrs. Cimino began her financial services career in 1993 with UBS Financial Services. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Brooklyn College.

William Penn Bancorporation, headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania, is the holding company for William Penn Bank, which serves the Delaware Valley area through eleven full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The Company's executive offices are located at 10 Canal Street, Suite 104, Bristol, Pennsylvania 19007. William Penn Bank's deposits are insured up to the legal maximum (generally $250,000 per depositor) by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The primary federal regulator for William Penn Bank is the FDIC. For more information about the Bank and William Penn, please visit www.williampenn.bank.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements and all other statements that are not historic facts are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Should one or more of these risks materialize, actual results may vary from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: William Penn Bancorporation



