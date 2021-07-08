checkAd

Investigation Alert Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 01:08  |  11   |   |   

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) (“FTA”).

FTA was formed in 2017 from a merger between freight services providers Guiyang Huochebang Technology Co Ltd and Beijing Yunmanman Technology Co Ltd. FTA’s platform connects truckers with shipping customers to facilitate shipments of different sizes across China.

On July 5, 2021, FTA issued a press release stating that “pursuant to an announcement issued by the Cybersecurity Review Office (“CRO”) of the Cyberspace Administration of China on July 5, 2021, CRO has initiated a cybersecurity review of FTA’s Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps.” The press release further stated that “[i]n order to facilitate the review and prevent the expansion of potential risks, these mobile apps are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period.”

Following this news, FTA’s American Depository Share price opened at $15.22 on July 6, 2021, $3.80 lower than the prior closing price of $19.02 on July 2, 2021.

If you are an FTA investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-investigatio ...

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

Full Truck Alliance Company Limited (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investigation Alert Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Investors The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) (“FTA”). FTA was formed in 2017 from a merger …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Its Quadrivalent Seasonal Flu mRNA ...
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Real-Time Payments Now as Popular as Cash in Southeast Asia as Pandemic Accelerates Digitization of ...
DIDI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DiDi Global, Inc. on Behalf of DiDi Stockholders and ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
Applied Industrial Technologies Unveils New 2021-2022 Industrial Products Catalog Featuring More ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21
06.07.21
06.07.21
06.07.21
06.07.21