DIDI INVESTOR ALERT Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with DiDi’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) and/or DiDi securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until September 7, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the DiDi class action lawsuit. The DiDi Global Inc. class action lawsuit charges DiDi and other defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The DiDi class action lawsuit was commenced on July 6, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Espinal v. DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc., No. 21-cv-05807. A similar lawsuit, captioned Franklin v. DiDi Global Inc., No. 21-cv-05486, is pending in the Central District of California.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the DiDi class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the DiDi class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 7, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: DiDi claims to be the “go-to brand in China for shared mobility,” offering a range of services including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, and hitch. Through its IPO, DiDi sold approximately 316 million shares at a price of $14.00 per share, with four ADSs representing one Class A ordinary DiDi share.

The DiDi class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) DiDi’s apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information; (ii) as a result, DiDi was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the Cyberspace Administration of China; (iii) the Cyberspace Administration of China had already warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security; (iv) as a result of the foregoing, DiDi’s apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in China, which would have an adverse effect on its financial results and operations; and (v) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about DiDi’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

