Albertsons Companies Expands Recall on Items Containing Chicken as Part of a Tyson Foods, Inc. Recall Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) announces the removal of additional items containing chicken as part of the recall initiated by Tyson Foods, Inc. The product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. On July 4, 2021, Albertsons Companies announced a removal of certain Signature Café Shredded Roasted Chicken that was also supplied by Tyson Foods. Tyson Foods’ recall announcement can be found here.

The affected Tyson product was produced at one plant located in Dexter, Missouri, between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, and distributed to foodservice and retail customers nationwide and in Puerto Rico. The affected Tyson products are being recalled as a precaution, due to possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacteria.

Product
Name

Display Area

Packaging

PLU

Sell-thru
Dates

Store
Names

States

SHREDDED CHICKEN

Grab and Go section

Base: Clear plastic rectangular container

Lid: Clear plastic lid

2 11237 00000

July 10, 2021

ACME, Safeway

CT, DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, Washington D.C.

PIZZA BBQ CHICKEN 14 IN LG HOT

Served hot behind the pizza counter in Deli section

Cardboard, square pizza takeout box

2 16359 00000

July 6, 2021

ACME, Safeway

CT, DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, Washington D.C.

CHICKEN PESTO FOCACCIA PIZZA SLICE HOT CAL 410

Served hot behind the pizza counter in Deli section

Base: Black octagonal plastic container

Lid: Clear plastic lid

2 73111 00000

July 6, 2021

ACME, Safeway

CT, DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, Washington D.C.

CHICKEN PESTO WHOLE FOCACCIA PIZZA

Grab and Go section

Base: Cardboard rectangular flat

Cover: Plastic film overwrap

2 71757 00000

July 10, 2021

ACME, Safeway

CT, DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, Washington D.C.

CHICKEN PESTO FOCACCIA PIZZA SLICE

Grab and Go section

Base: Black octagonal plastic container

Lid: Clear plastic lid

2 73110 00000

July 10, 2021

ACME, Safeway

CT, DE, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, Washington D.C.

Tyson Foods supplied chicken used by Albertsons Companies to produce the items listed in the table above. These products were available for purchase in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C. from the Safeway and Acme banners. Customers may have purchased the items in stores, online for Drive Up and Go or via grocery delivery.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, there have not been any reports of Listeria-related illness associated with any of the products listed in the table above.

Consumers with questions can call or text Tyson Foods at 1-855-382-3101. Customer service representatives are available Sunday through Friday 8am – 5pm CDT. Customers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929.

