DoubleDown Interactive Files Amendment To Registration Statement With B. Riley Securities As Lead Left Bookrunner

SEATTLE and SEOUL, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd., organized under the laws of the Republic of Korea (the “Company”), a subsidiary of Korea-based DoubleU Games Co., Ltd., announced today that it has engaged B. Riley Securities, Inc. as the lead underwriter of its previously announced proposed U.S. initial public offering of its common shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”). The ADSs have been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) under the symbol “DDI.” Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. will remain as an active underwriter.

A post-effective amendment to the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time such the registration statement, as amended, becomes effective and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to notice of its acceptance given after the effective date. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus contained in the Company’s registration statement, as amended. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained by using EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, telephone: (703) 312-9580 or e-mail: prospectuses@brileyfin.com and/or Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., 125 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019, telephone: (212) 231-1000 or e-mail: macquarieequitysyndicateusa@macquarie.com.