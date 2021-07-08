South Grass Valley Drilling Update

RENO, Nev., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) is pleased to provide an update from its 2021 core drilling program at its South Grass Valley Carlin-type gold project.

During May, the Company completed the first hole of the program, SGVC012, to a final depth of 1,405 metres, successfully sampling the lower-plate Clm unit that hosts NGE’s primary East Golden Gorge target.





The targeted Clm unit in the bottom part of the hole contained some of the most intense Carlin-type alteration seen to date at the project (in many places being reduced to a sulphidic paste), which based on XRF analysis includes a 96-metre-thick interval containing highly anomalous Carlin-type pathfinders.





The upper part of the hole encountered Carlin-type alteration and pathfinders indicative of a secondary zone of potentially mineralizing Carlin-type hydrothermal fluid flow through the Roberts Mountains and Hanson Creek Formations.





The structural and geologic data collected from the hole continue to support significant district-scale structural complexity along the Water Canyon corridor.





During June, NGE completed sampling the SGVC012 drill core, and submitted samples from the entire hole for lab analysis.





For the second hole of the program, SGVC013, NGE moved the drill rig 3,500 metres to the south, to the eastern end of the Company’s southern fence of drill holes.





SGVC013 is presently at a depth of 447 metres, and approaching the alluvium-bedrock contact – drilling is currently on hold pending availability of drilling personnel, and is expected to continue shortly.





Since completing its June 2021 financing, NGE has begun negotiations to add a second deep-capacity core rig to the program and has strengthened its Nevada-based logging team with the addition of a new exploration geologist.





The Company plans to extend the expiry date of a total of 5,192,322 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.45 and $0.50 per share that currently expire on July 13, 2021, and October 9, 2021, by an additional 12 months.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

Discussing the ongoing program, NGE CEO, Wade Hodges: “It’s been an exciting couple months logging what is now the deepest hole on the project, and this first hole of 2021 has already significantly de-risked our target concept at East Golden Gorge. All of our work to date had pointed to the Clm unit effectively providing the dominant fluid superhighway for the mineralizing Carlin-type fluids to move laterally through the district, and quite simply, our goal with this current drilling program is to test whether our eastward down-dip projection of this superhighway is correct, and whether it supported the type and volume of hydrothermal fluid flow necessary to support a globally significant new gold deposit.