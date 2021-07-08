South Grass Valley Drilling Update
RENO, Nev., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) is pleased to provide an update from its 2021 core drilling program at its
South Grass Valley Carlin-type gold project.
Summary:
- During May, the Company completed the first hole of the program, SGVC012, to a final depth of 1,405 metres, successfully sampling the lower-plate Clm unit that hosts
NGE’s primary East Golden Gorge target.
- The targeted Clm unit in the bottom part of the hole contained some of the most intense Carlin-type alteration seen to date at the project (in many places being
reduced to a sulphidic paste), which based on XRF analysis includes a 96-metre-thick interval containing highly anomalous Carlin-type pathfinders.
- The upper part of the hole encountered Carlin-type alteration and pathfinders indicative of a secondary zone of potentially mineralizing Carlin-type hydrothermal
fluid flow through the Roberts Mountains and Hanson Creek Formations.
- The structural and geologic data collected from the hole continue to support significant district-scale structural complexity along the Water Canyon corridor.
- During June, NGE completed sampling the SGVC012 drill core, and submitted samples from the entire hole for lab analysis.
- For the second hole of the program, SGVC013, NGE moved the drill rig 3,500 metres to the south, to the eastern end of the Company’s southern fence of drill
holes.
- SGVC013 is presently at a depth of 447 metres, and approaching the alluvium-bedrock contact – drilling is currently on hold pending availability of drilling
personnel, and is expected to continue shortly.
- Since completing its June 2021 financing, NGE has begun negotiations to add a second deep-capacity core rig to the program and has strengthened its Nevada-based
logging team with the addition of a new exploration geologist.
- The Company plans to extend the expiry date of a total of 5,192,322 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.45 and $0.50 per share that currently expire on July
13, 2021, and October 9, 2021, by an additional 12 months.
Discussing the ongoing program, NGE CEO, Wade Hodges: “It’s been an exciting couple months logging what is now the deepest hole on the project, and this first hole of 2021 has already significantly de-risked our target concept at East Golden Gorge. All of our work to date had pointed to the Clm unit effectively providing the dominant fluid superhighway for the mineralizing Carlin-type fluids to move laterally through the district, and quite simply, our goal with this current drilling program is to test whether our eastward down-dip projection of this superhighway is correct, and whether it supported the type and volume of hydrothermal fluid flow necessary to support a globally significant new gold deposit.
