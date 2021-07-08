checkAd

Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Stria Lithium Inc. ("Stria" or the 'Company') (TSXV:SRA), announced today that the Company has signed a letter of intent dated July 6, 2021 (the 'LOI') with Grafoid Inc. ('Grafoid'), a private corporation …

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Stria Lithium Inc. ("Stria" or the 'Company') (TSXV:SRA), announced today that the Company has signed a letter of intent dated July 6, 2021 (the 'LOI') with Grafoid Inc. ('Grafoid'), a private corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, which sets forth the general terms and conditions of a proposed licensing agreement that will result in a Change of Business pursuant to Policy 5.2 - Change of Business and Reverse Takeovers of the TSXV Exchange (the "Exchange").

Change of Business

Subject to the conditions set forth in the LOI, Stria and Grafoid will enter into a license agreement whereby Grafoid will grant Stria an exclusive, world-wide license to all its intellectual property and technology related to water purification. Upon the completion of the change of business transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") Stria will change its name to Purafy Clean Technologies Inc. (the "Resulting Issuer" and common shares of the Resulting Issuer are referred to herein as the "Resulting Issuer Shares") and the Resulting Issuer will be a Tier 2 Technology issuer.

As consideration for granting the license, the Resulting Issuer will issue 20,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares to Grafoid at a deemed price of $0.05 per share for aggregate consideration of $1,000,000. The license will also be subject to a royalty, payable by the Resulting Issuer to Grafoid based on a percentage of net or gross sales of the Resulting Issuer on a quarterly or annual basis (the "Royalty"). Specific terms of the Royalty will be set out in a definitive license agreement.

Financing

Concurrent with the closing of the Proposed Transaction, Stria will complete an equity financing of Resulting Issuer Shares to issue a minimum of 42,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares (the "Minimum Financing") and a maximum of 60,000,000 Resulting Issuer Shares (the "Maximum Financing") at a price of $0.05 per share resulting in minimum gross proceeds of $2,100,000 and maximum gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the "Concurrent Private Placement"). Stria intends on engaging an agent to complete the Concurrent Private Placement.

On completion of the Proposed Transaction and the Minimum Financing, there will be approximately 206,975,461 Resulting Issuer Shares issued and outstanding. On completion of the Proposed Transaction and the Maximum Financing, there will be approximately 225,580,369 Resulting Issuer Shares issued and outstanding.

