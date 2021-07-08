checkAd

Cinedigm to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, will release its financial results for the fourth …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2021, after market close on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Cinedigm's management will host a conference call to discuss these results the same day at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 am PT.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations or by dialing 1-877-407-9124 within North America or +1-201-689-8584 from international locations to be connected to the call. No passcode is required. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the Company's website at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations.

About Cinedigm
For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

