checkAd

Prime Technology Services and Predict Ecology announce partnership to develop blockchain infrastructure and systems for Progressive Minerals

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 04:00  |   |   |   

CAIRNS, Australia, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Technology Services, an end-to-end technology solutions provider best known for creating the MetaStreme scalable Bitcoin transaction engine, has today announced that it will partner with Predict Ecology, an environmental and ecological consulting firm, to develop proprietary blockchain-based business and operational infrastructure for Progressive Minerals, a mineral exploration and mining company.  All three companies are based in the Cairns region of Australia and are driving blockchain business adoption in the Queensland area. 

The agreement will see Prime Technology Services and Predict Ecology collaborate to build a proprietary blockchain-based infrastructure and system that when implemented, will span across the operations of Progressive Minerals, with planned innovations set to include:

-  Mining and exploration leases tokenised as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and stored on-chain, facilitating the assignment of individual rights and prospecting data.

-  A method for recording and storing all business data streams on-chain, including environmental, operational, production and licensing data, demonstrating a commitment to data accuracy, integrity and transparency.

-  A system for recording, storing, accessing and executing both commercial and licensing agreements directly on-chain, incorporating smart contract functionalities and offering a new level of surety and reliability for investors and business partners.

Prime Technology Services will support the partnership through its MetaStreme platform, which provides enterprise-grade tools capable of processing high volumes of blockchain data transactions.  The system built for Progressive Minerals will be powered by the BSV blockchain, an enterprise-grade network that scales unbounded to support huge volumes of transactions (the BSV network has already shown a public test demonstration of 50,000 transaction per second throughput) at minimal cost (the median transaction fee on the BSV network in 2020 was less than 1/50th of a U.S. cent), in addition to facilitating diverse data capabilities and use cases on its blockchain.

Commenting on today's announcement, Prime Technology Services CEO Paul Chiari, said:

'I am very excited about the potential of this project as we have positioned MetaStreme as a bridge between real businesses and the BSV public ledger for processing and giving value to huge volumes of data. The mining sector has many clear and present use cases for distributed data that stand to transform the industry at all levels – including monetising mining data and assisting in progressing and achieving environmental sustainability goals.'

Also commenting, Progressive Minerals managing director Mathew Hancock, said:

'I am incredibly excited to be leading a company that is progressing into the blockchain world! The mining industry, like many others, is one where the integrity of data is everything. This has historically been an issue within the sector and the aim of Progressive Minerals is to change the way mining companies operate and provide a level of integrity & transparency of data for all stakeholders not previously realised.'

Also speaking, Predict Ecology managing director Daniel Keane, said:

'We are thrilled to be able to help build what we see as the future of mining. From an environmental perspective, the ability to record and audit resource sector data on the BSV blockchain will create new efficiencies and help to ease the regulatory burden that mining companies can often struggle to manage.'

 

 

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prime Technology Services and Predict Ecology announce partnership to develop blockchain infrastructure and systems for Progressive Minerals CAIRNS, Australia, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Prime Technology Services, an end-to-end technology solutions provider best known for creating the MetaStreme scalable Bitcoin transaction engine, has today announced that it will partner with Predict …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
From the cloud to the edge, Lumen Technologies is reshaping enterprise application delivery with ...
Denmark Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Otsuka Signs Three-Year Collaboration with Holmusk to Enhance Digital Health and Data Analytics for ...
GT Biopharma Announces Sponsored Research Agreement With Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller Of The University Of ...
Lab Automation Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.58 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Elliptic Enables Leading Bank Silvergate to Automate KYC for Crypto Businesses
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
Sobi to present data at the ISTH 2021 within rare haematology diseases
User Complaints and IT Support Costs Soar as Companies Embrace Work-from-Anywhere
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area