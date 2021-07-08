checkAd

Magnite to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, will announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Live conference call    
Toll free number:   (844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:   (412) 902-6511 (for international callers)
Passcode:   Ask to join the Magnite conference call
Simultaneous audio webcast   http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”
     
Conference call replay    
Toll Free number:   (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:   (412) 317-0088 (for international callers)
Passcode:   10158472
Webcast link:   http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, mile-high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003
nkormeluk@magnite.com





