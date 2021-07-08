checkAd

DIDI ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DiDi Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 05:00  |  27   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased DiDi Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about June 30, 2020 (the “IPO” or “Offering”). Investors have until September 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi Global completed its IPO, issuing 316.8 million American Depositary Shares at $14.

Within days, on July 2, 2021, the company disclosed China’s Cyberspace Administration Office is conducting a cybersecurity review of the company and required it to suspend new user registration in China.

On July 4, 2021, the Company issued a press release entitled “DiDi Announces App Takedown in China” which announced that: “the CAC [Cyberspace Administration of China] stated that it was reported and confirmed that the ‘DiDi Chuxing’ app had the problem of collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations.” The press release further stated that “[p]ursuant to the PRC's Cybersecurity Law, the CAC notified app stores to take down the ‘DiDi Chuxing’ app in China[.]”

On July 5, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Chinese Regulators Suggested Didi Delay Its U.S. IPO: Ride-hailing giant, under pressure to reward shareholders, pushed ahead with NYSE listing despite concerns of China’s cybersecurity watchdog” which reported, among other things, that “[w]eeks before Didi Global Inc. [] went public in the U.S., China’s cybersecurity watchdog suggested the Chinese ride-hailing giant delay its initial public offering and urged it to conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security[.]”

On this news, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) price fell $3.04 per ADS, or nearly 20%, to close at $12.49 per ADS on July 6, 2021, the next trading day.

If you purchased DiDi common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

DiDi Global (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Didi Aktie - das bessere Uber aus China
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DIDI ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DiDi Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Its Quadrivalent Seasonal Flu mRNA ...
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Applied Industrial Technologies Unveils New 2021-2022 Industrial Products Catalog Featuring More ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Chartwell Enhances IV Preparations with Omnicell IVX Workflow
SolarWinds to Examine Service Desk Automation and Metrics at Service Management World
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01:07 Uhr
07.07.21
07.07.21
07.07.21
07.07.21
07.07.21
07.07.21
07.07.21
07.07.21
07.07.21