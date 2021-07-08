checkAd

Masraf Al Rayan and al khaliji appoint Fahad Bin Abdalla Al Khalifa as Group CEO of the Merged Entity

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 05:00  |  30   |   |   

DOHA, Qatar, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the merger announcement on January 7, 2021, Masraf Al Rayan QPSC ("Al Rayan") and Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al khaliji) PQSC ("Al Khaliji") have announced the appointment of Mr. Fahad Bin Abdalla Al Khalifa as the "Group CEO" of the merged bank from the date the shareholders of both banks Al Rayan and Al Khaliji approve the merger and obtaining Qatar Central Bank final approval on the merger, subject to all necessary approvals on the appointment.

 

Fahad Al Khalifa - Group Chief Executive Officer.

 

Following the merger, Al Khaliji's business will be absorbed into Al Rayan's business, and Al Rayan will be the remaining legal entity, which will continue to operate in accordance with Islamic Shari'ah principles.

Mr. Al Khalifa is a senior banker with over 25 years of experience. He started his career in 1994 with Qatar Central Bank (QCB) then he moved to Qatar National Bank (QNB) Treasury group, where he consistently moved up the ranks to become the Group Treasurer and GM Group Corporate & Institution Banking, before joining AK as GCEO in September 2014. Mr. Al Khalifa holds a BSc in Finance from Seattle University in the United States of America.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559364/Fahad_Al_Khalifa.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Masraf Al Rayan and al khaliji appoint Fahad Bin Abdalla Al Khalifa as Group CEO of the Merged Entity DOHA, Qatar, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Following the merger announcement on January 7, 2021, Masraf Al Rayan QPSC ("Al Rayan") and Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al khaliji) PQSC ("Al Khaliji") have announced the appointment of Mr. Fahad Bin Abdalla …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
From the cloud to the edge, Lumen Technologies is reshaping enterprise application delivery with ...
Denmark Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Otsuka Signs Three-Year Collaboration with Holmusk to Enhance Digital Health and Data Analytics for ...
GT Biopharma Announces Sponsored Research Agreement With Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller Of The University Of ...
Lab Automation Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.58 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Elliptic Enables Leading Bank Silvergate to Automate KYC for Crypto Businesses
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
Cambridge Isotope Labs Announces the First Commercially Available Quantum-Grade Gas, 12C Methane ...
192 Pages Future Market Insights Market Survey on Oxycodone Market Forecasts Positive Growth amid ...
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area