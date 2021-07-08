Vista Gold Corp. Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering to $13.5 Million

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering. Haywood Securities Inc. and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

DENVER, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, due to demand, the underwriters have agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 12,272,730 units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a public offering price of US$1.10 per Unit, less underwriting discounts and commissions, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$13,500,000 (the “ Offering ”). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “ Common Share ”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant will be exercisable immediately upon issuance for thirty six months and entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share upon exercise at an exercise price of US$1.25 per Common Share.

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable at any time and from time to time for up to 30 days, to purchase up to an additional 1,840,908 Units, and/or 1,840,908 Common Shares and/or Warrants to purchase up to 920,454 Common Shares at the public offering price per Unit, per Common Share and/or per Warrant, respectively, less underwriting discounts and commissions, in any combination thereof so long as the aggregate number of additional Common Shares and additional Warrants that may be issued under the option does not exceed 1,840,908 additional Common Shares and 920,454 additional Warrants.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including TSX and NYSE American approvals. For the purposes of the TSX approval, the Company intends to rely on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange, such as NYSE American.

The Company intends to allocate the net proceeds from the Offering to advance programs at Mt Todd by further refining technical aspects of the project, enhancing economic returns, and supporting the Company’s objective of securing a development partner. These programs may include additional drilling and technical reports supported by engineering/design work and other technical studies. Remaining proceeds will be used for working capital requirements and/or for other general corporate purposes, which include ongoing regulatory, legal and accounting expenses, management and administrative expenses, and other corporate initiatives.