Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete Disclosure and Delaying Tactics

The buyer consortium (the “Consortium”) consisting of Mr. Shao Baiqing, Ace Lead Profits Limited and CPE Funds Management Limited today issued a letter to shareholders of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) (the “Company” or “Hollysys”) regarding the Consortium’s proposed acquisition of the Company. The Consortium strongly believes that the proposed acquisition is the best and only option to shareholders to achieve immediate liquidity on their investment, at a highly attractive premium and with far greater certainty. The Consortium reminds shareholders of the Company as of June 24, 2021 to sign, date and return the WHITE consent card as soon as possible before July 22, 2021.

Dear Fellow Shareholder,

We, the buyer consortium (the “Consortium” or “we”) consisting of Mr. Shao Baiqing, Ace Lead Profits Limited, and CPE Funds Management Limited would like to remind you to please submit your consent to our resolutions concerning the proposed acquisition (the “Proposed Acquisition”) of all outstanding ordinary shares of the Company not already owned by the Consortium at a price of $17.10 per share in cash, by following the instructions on the WHITE consent card.

If you hold shares through a bank or broker (i.e., in “street-name” or as a “beneficial owner”) and have not yet received the Consortium’s consent materials by mail or email, please contact your bank or broker as soon as possible and request instructions regarding the WHITE consent card. If you are a record holder (i.e., you hold shares in your own name on the register of members of the Company), please promptly contact Innisfree M&A Incorporated (“Innisfree”), the firm assisting the Consortium with the consent solicitation, at the telephone number or email address below to request a copy of the WHITE consent card.

The Time for Action is NOW

We continue to note that five months have passed since the Consortium submitted the Proposed Acquisition on January 29, 2021 (see here). The Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) has not yet provided any updates on its alleged review, and yet has the temerity to continue to tell shareholders to take no action, even with respect to the recent launch of our consent solicitation.

As Shareholders Wait, Value Deteriorates

During the seven months since our initial acquisition proposal in December 2020, the value of your investment has decreased precipitously. The Company’s operations and financial conditions have plummeted while the Board and management team have been using the Company’s valuable resources to entrench and enrich themselves. The Company’s cash-generating abilities have rapidly declined in the past three quarters – all while the overall economy in China has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with strong growth. These facts suggest that the Company is facing fundamental issues in its operations and will likely struggle with its core business activities over the long-term. Indeed, J.P. Morgan lowered its forecast of the Company’s stock price to $15 per share in its analyst report dated March 30, 2021 and maintained its $15 per share forecast in its report dated May 14, 2021. The Company’s stock price has lagged far below our $17.10 offer.