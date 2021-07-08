checkAd

Latécoère  Approval of the Conciliation Protocol

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 07:00  |  16   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT) today announced that, following the signature of a conciliation protocol with all of its present and future financial creditors and its majority shareholder (cf. press release July 2, 2021), the Commercial Court in Toulouse approved this agreement by judgment dated July 7, 2021.

This protocol and its approval by the Court will allow Latécoère the implementation of the various operations agreed in the agreement relating to a comprehensive recapitalization of the Group.

The judgment puts an end to the conciliation procedure opened on May 11, 2021.

Pierre Gadonneix, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "On behalf of the Group's employees, I would like to thank all of our banking partners and our reference shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners for their renewed presence at our side during this unprecedented crisis for the aeronautics sector. Over the past year, our company and our industry have been heavily impacted by the sanitary crisis. Through this period, Latécoère has focused on strengthening its financial resources and balance sheet. The completion of all the operations provided for in the conciliation protocol will enable the Group to continue implementing its transformation plan and thus ensure the sustainability of its activities over the medium term while providing the necessary financial resources for its growth. The sanitary crisis has shown that it is important for resilient players to emerge, with adequate financial capacity to support customers in their development projects."

Philip Swash, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, stated: "The signing of the conciliation agreement is a key milestone for the Latécoère Group, which can now turn to the future with confidence. With a stronger balance sheet and sufficient liquidity for the medium term, we have now the means to complete our transformation plan as well as optimize our manufacturing processes and competitiveness. We will rapidly deploy our growth strategy, especially in the Aerostructures market where critical size is needed to build profitable and sustainable partnerships with our customers. Latécoère will thus continue to improve its customer focus and maintain its leadership in research and technology to be well positioned on the future commercial platforms expected to be launched over the next decade."

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

  • Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,
  • Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at € 23,704,629.50 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

Latecoere Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Latécoère  Approval of the Conciliation Protocol Regulatory News: Latécoère (Paris:LAT) today announced that, following the signature of a conciliation protocol with all of its present and future financial creditors and its majority shareholder (cf. press release July 2, 2021), the Commercial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Its Quadrivalent Seasonal Flu mRNA ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Applied Industrial Technologies Unveils New 2021-2022 Industrial Products Catalog Featuring More ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.07.21
Summary of Latecoere’s Liquidity Contrat With Gilbert Dupont
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21
02.07.21
10.06.21