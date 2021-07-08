---------------------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | INFORMATION ZUM AKTIONARIAT VON LEONTEQ

Zürich, 8. Juli 2021 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass Rainer-Marc Frey die relevante Beteiligungsschwelle von 10% an Leonteq unterschritten hat.

Leonteq wurde von Rainer-Marc Frey, Freienbach, Schweiz, informiert, dass er per 6. Juli 2021[1] indirekt über H21 Macro Limited, 1'890'000 Aktien hielt, was 9.98% der ausstehenden Leonteq-Aktien entspricht.



[1] Rainer-Marc Frey hielt 1'920'929 Aktien (10.15%) per 31. Dezember 2020.

LEONTEQ

Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 12 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.

www.leonteq.com



