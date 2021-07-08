checkAd

Medienmitteilung: Information zum Aktionariat von Leonteq

Medienmitteilung: Information zum Aktionariat von Leonteq

08.07.2021

08.07.2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | INFORMATION ZUM AKTIONARIAT VON LEONTEQ

Zürich, 8. Juli 2021 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass Rainer-Marc Frey die relevante Beteiligungsschwelle von 10% an Leonteq unterschritten hat.

Leonteq wurde von Rainer-Marc Frey, Freienbach, Schweiz, informiert, dass er per 6. Juli 2021[1] indirekt über H21 Macro Limited, 1'890'000 Aktien hielt, was 9.98% der ausstehenden Leonteq-Aktien entspricht.

[1] Rainer-Marc Frey hielt 1'920'929 Aktien (10.15%) per 31. Dezember 2020.

KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ
Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 12 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.
www.leonteq.com

DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.


