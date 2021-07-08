checkAd

British Beauty Council launches six short films to showcase the health and well-being benefits of salons

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 07:00  |  21   |   |   

From the Friday ladies who have visited the same salon every Friday for 30 years to Tabia who couldn't look in the mirror because she was unable to get the 'miracle' facial treatment that had transformed her life, the films capture the essence of what going to a salon really means.

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The British Beauty Council has launched six inspirational short biographical films to highlight how hair dressing and beauty salons are essential to people's health and wellbeing within communities across the UK.

The series, called Bring Back Beauty, form part of the British Beauty Council's Oh Hello Beauty Campaign encouraging people to return to hair and beauty salons. Shot by renowned beauty director Simon Emmett, they explore the role of salons beyond just aesthetics – focusing on the integral role they play in the community as a safe inclusive space and place to build back; and how they provide emotional support and instil personal confidence. They talk to business owners whose salons have comeback from the brink of collapse and to clients who lost a crucial coping mechanism during lockdown.

Millie Kendall MBE, chief executive of The British Beauty Council says: "These biographical films showcase what the beauty industry really does for its clients and how essential they are to British communities up and down the country. Whether it's your sexual orientation and fitting in, or whether it's being supported through cancer treatment or the loss of a loved one, the benefits of salons go above and beyond simply having a haircut or a facial."

More than 7,000 salons in the UK have gone out of business since March last year following the forced closures in light of the pandemic; the British Beauty Council fears more businesses will suffer the same fate unless people start returning for treatments. The UK's £30bn beauty industry was one of the sectors most heavily impacted by coronavirus measures, with salons closed for more than 200 days of lockdown. It employs more than 600,000 people, of which more than 80 per cent are women. At £30bn, the beauty industry contributes more to the UK economy than pubs, which contribute £23bn a year.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

British Beauty Council launches six short films to showcase the health and well-being benefits of salons From the Friday ladies who have visited the same salon every Friday for 30 years to Tabia who couldn't look in the mirror because she was unable to get the 'miracle' facial treatment that had transformed her life, the films capture the essence of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Otsuka Signs Three-Year Collaboration with Holmusk to Enhance Digital Health and Data Analytics for ...
From the cloud to the edge, Lumen Technologies is reshaping enterprise application delivery with ...
Denmark Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
GT Biopharma Announces Sponsored Research Agreement With Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller Of The University Of ...
Lab Automation Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.58 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Elliptic Enables Leading Bank Silvergate to Automate KYC for Crypto Businesses
Cambridge Isotope Labs Announces the First Commercially Available Quantum-Grade Gas, 12C Methane ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area