British Beauty Council launches six short films to showcase the health and well-being benefits of salons

From the Friday ladies who have visited the same salon every Friday for 30 years to Tabia who couldn't look in the mirror because she was unable to get the 'miracle' facial treatment that had transformed her life, the films capture the essence of what going to a salon really means.



The series, called Bring Back Beauty, form part of the British Beauty Council's Oh Hello Beauty Campaign encouraging people to return to hair and beauty salons. Shot by renowned beauty director Simon Emmett, they explore the role of salons beyond just aesthetics – focusing on the integral role they play in the community as a safe inclusive space and place to build back; and how they provide emotional support and instil personal confidence. They talk to business owners whose salons have comeback from the brink of collapse and to clients who lost a crucial coping mechanism during lockdown.

Millie Kendall MBE, chief executive of The British Beauty Council says: "These biographical films showcase what the beauty industry really does for its clients and how essential they are to British communities up and down the country. Whether it's your sexual orientation and fitting in, or whether it's being supported through cancer treatment or the loss of a loved one, the benefits of salons go above and beyond simply having a haircut or a facial."

More than 7,000 salons in the UK have gone out of business since March last year following the forced closures in light of the pandemic; the British Beauty Council fears more businesses will suffer the same fate unless people start returning for treatments. The UK's £30bn beauty industry was one of the sectors most heavily impacted by coronavirus measures, with salons closed for more than 200 days of lockdown. It employs more than 600,000 people, of which more than 80 per cent are women. At £30bn, the beauty industry contributes more to the UK economy than pubs, which contribute £23bn a year.