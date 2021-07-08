Press release: Information on Leonteq's shareholder base

Zurich, 08 July 2021 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) announced today that Rainer-Marc Frey has fallen below the relevant shareholding threshold of 10% in Leonteq shares.

Leonteq has been notified by Rainer-Marc Frey, Freienbach, Switzerland, that he indirectly, through H21 Macro Limited, held 1,890,000 shares as of 06 July 2021[1], which represent 9.98% of the outstanding Leonteq shares.



[1] As of 31 December 2020, Rainer-Marc Frey held 1,920,929 shares (10.15%).



CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

