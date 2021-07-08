checkAd

Disclosure of received notification of Mawer Investment Management

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 8 July 2021
        

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Notification of Mawer Investment Management Ltd

  • On 2 July 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Mawer Investment Management Ltd had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 28 June 2021 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.
  • The notification is made by a ‘person that notifies alone’.
  • On 28 June 2021, Mawer Investment Management Ltd held a total of 2,202,410 voting rights.
  • Based on the denominator of 72,960,154 (total number of voting rights), Mawer Investment Management Ltd held on 28 June 3.02% of the total number of voting rights.
  • Mawer Investment Management Ltd is not a controlled entity.
  • Mawer Investment Management Ltd (MIML) is an investment advisor which manages funds and accounts which hold the shares reported in this filing. MIML can exercise the voting rights at its discretion without any instructions from its clients.
  • The notification of Mawer Investment Management Ltd can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

Please open the link below for the press release:
Disclosure of received notification of Mawer Investment Management





