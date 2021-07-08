checkAd

Molecular Partners Reports Continued Progress of Ensovibep Global Clinical Program; Positive in vitro Data Demonstrating Maintained Inhibition of Delta and All Other Known Variants of Concern of SARS-CoV-2

  • Ensovibep maintains potency in an in vitro assay and demonstrated full inhibition of all newly emerging known variants of concern, including the Delta variants of concern
  • EMPATHY Phase 2/3 trial enrolling ambulatory patients in 5 countries with more countries to be added in the coming months, with interim data expected in H2 2021 and full topline data expected in early 2022
  • ACTIV-3, a Phase 3 trial enrolling hospitalized patients across 4 countries with more countries expected to be added in the coming months, with topline data expected in 2022
  • Subcutaneous formulation on track for initiation of clinical trials in H2 2021

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today reported on the clinical progress of its novel antiviral candidate, ensovibep, as part of a presentation with its partner Novartis at the 1st Credit Suisse ESG Forum Switzerland virtual event. Ensovibep is designed to bind and inhibit SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Ensovibep is currently being studied in a Phase 2 single-arm pilot study in ambulatory patients in the Netherlands; a global Phase 2/3 study in ambulatory patients, conducted in collaboration with Novartis (EMPATHY); and a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored global Phase 3 study in hospitalized patients as part of the ACTIV-3 master protocol.

During today’s presentation, management outlined initiation of a subcutaneous program to align with the global registrational studies presently underway using administration via infusion. Initiating this year, the studies will evaluate ensovibep delivered subcutaneously to healthy individuals and subsequently to COVID-19 patients. Subcutaneous administration may increase ease and speed of administration to complement ensovibep’s simple, high yield manufacturing process, stability, and potential inhibition of all major viral variants to-date.

“The need for antiviral treatment that is active against all viral variants emerging globally continues to be critical, especially in a context of mixed vaccination rates,” said Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Molecular Partners. “We continue to be encouraged by the in vitro data seen for ensovibep against all known viral variants of concern. As we and Novartis continue to open additional clinical sites in multiple countries, data such as these suggest we can offer a truly differentiated solution to patients in need.”

