Sudzucker Reiterates FY Revenue Outlook of EUR 7-7.2 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Sudzucker keeps outlook FY revenue EUR 7,000-7,200 million.
- Says significant increase in revenues is anticipated in the sugar segment
- The CropEnergies segment is expected to range between EUR 855 and 905 million
- A moderate increase in revenues is forecast in the special products and fruit segments
- A slight increase in revenues is anticipated in the newly created starch segment
- Consolidated group operating result is expected to range between EUR 300 and 400 million
- The sugar segment’s operating result is forecast to range between EUR 0 and 100 million
- The special products segment’s operating result is anticipated to come in moderately below the strong previous year’s level
- The CropEnergies segment's operating result is seen to range between EUR 50 and EUR 80 million
- In the newly created starch segment, results are expected to be significantly lower and the fruit segment's operating result is anticipated to improve moderately
