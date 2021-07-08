checkAd

Sudzucker Reiterates FY Revenue Outlook of EUR 7-7.2 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
08.07.2021, 07:04  |   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Sudzucker keeps outlook FY revenue EUR 7,000-7,200 million.
  • Says significant increase in revenues is anticipated in the sugar segment
  • The CropEnergies segment is expected to range between EUR 855 and 905 million
  • A moderate increase in revenues is forecast in the special products and fruit segments
  • A slight increase in revenues is anticipated in the newly created starch segment
  • Consolidated group operating result is expected to range between EUR 300 and 400 million
  • The sugar segment’s operating result is forecast to range between EUR 0 and 100 million
  • The special products segment’s operating result is anticipated to come in moderately below the strong previous year’s level
  • The CropEnergies segment's operating result is seen to range between EUR 50 and EUR 80 million
  • In the newly created starch segment, results are expected to be significantly lower and the fruit segment's operating result is anticipated to improve moderately


Wertpapier


