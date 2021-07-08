Sudzucker Reiterates FY Revenue Outlook of EUR 7-7.2 Billion Autor: PLX AI | 08.07.2021, 07:04 | 2 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 07:04 | (PLX AI) – Sudzucker keeps outlook FY revenue EUR 7,000-7,200 million.Says significant increase in revenues is anticipated in the sugar segmentThe CropEnergies segment is expected to range between EUR 855 and 905 millionA moderate increase in … (PLX AI) – Sudzucker keeps outlook FY revenue EUR 7,000-7,200 million.Says significant increase in revenues is anticipated in the sugar segmentThe CropEnergies segment is expected to range between EUR 855 and 905 millionA moderate increase in … (PLX AI) – Sudzucker keeps outlook FY revenue EUR 7,000-7,200 million.

Says significant increase in revenues is anticipated in the sugar segment

The CropEnergies segment is expected to range between EUR 855 and 905 million

A moderate increase in revenues is forecast in the special products and fruit segments

A slight increase in revenues is anticipated in the newly created starch segment

Consolidated group operating result is expected to range between EUR 300 and 400 million

The sugar segment’s operating result is forecast to range between EUR 0 and 100 million

The special products segment’s operating result is anticipated to come in moderately below the strong previous year’s level

The CropEnergies segment's operating result is seen to range between EUR 50 and EUR 80 million

In the newly created starch segment, results are expected to be significantly lower and the fruit segment's operating result is anticipated to improve moderately



