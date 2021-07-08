Telenor Sells Myanmar Unit for USD 105 Million Autor: PLX AI | 08.07.2021, 07:02 | 7 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 07:02 | (PLX AI) – Telenor Group sells Telenor Myanmar to M1 Group for 105 million USD.Of this, 55 million USD (approximately 470 million NOK) is a deferred payment over five yearsFurther deterioration of the situation and recent developments in Myanmar … (PLX AI) – Telenor Group sells Telenor Myanmar to M1 Group for 105 million USD.Of this, 55 million USD (approximately 470 million NOK) is a deferred payment over five yearsFurther deterioration of the situation and recent developments in Myanmar … (PLX AI) – Telenor Group sells Telenor Myanmar to M1 Group for 105 million USD.

Of this, 55 million USD (approximately 470 million NOK) is a deferred payment over five years

Further deterioration of the situation and recent developments in Myanmar form the basis for the decision to divest the company

Further deterioration of the situation and recent developments in Myanmar form the basis for the decision to divest the company

In the present situation it has not been possible for Telenor to conduct an ordinary sales process, Telenor said



