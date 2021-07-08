Telenor Sells Myanmar Unit for USD 105 Million
- (PLX AI) – Telenor Group sells Telenor Myanmar to M1 Group for 105 million USD.
- Of this, 55 million USD (approximately 470 million NOK) is a deferred payment over five years
- Further deterioration of the situation and recent developments in Myanmar form the basis for the decision to divest the company
- In the present situation it has not been possible for Telenor to conduct an ordinary sales process, Telenor said
