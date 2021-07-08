Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer discloses preliminary Q2 2021 results 08-Jul-2021 / 07:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TeamViewer discloses preliminary Q2 2021 results

- Billings up around 15% reported and around 18% at constant currencies (cc) year-over-year, below its own projections of at least 20% quarterly billings growth

- IFRS revenue in line with expectations; annual recurring revenue grew around 20%

- High retention of lockdown customer cohort reflected in consistently low churn rate, but lower renewal values

- Strong subscriber growth across all customer segments

- Outlook for 2021 confirmed in light of very positive trading momentum in June; guidance towards lower end of the expected billings and revenue ranges

Goppingen, 8 July 2021 - Following an initial review of its financial performance, TeamViewer AG announced preliminary financial results for the quarter ending 30 June 2021.

In the second quarter, TeamViewer expects billings of c. EUR 121.6m, up around 15% reported and around 18% cc, which is below its own projections of at least 20% quarterly billings growth. IFRS revenue amounts to c. EUR 122.8m, in line with expectations. Annual recurring revenue, i.e. IFRS revenue excluding discontinued perpetual license sales, grew around 20% to EUR 122.3m. Adjusted EBITDA amounts to c. EUR 56.6m, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 47% for the second quarter and approximately 55% for the first half 2021, reflecting continued growth investments and expected seasonality.