TGS Q2 Segment Revenue Falls to $54 Million from $96 Million Year Ago Autor: PLX AI | 08.07.2021, 07:06 | 14 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 07:06 | (PLX AI) – TGS Q2 segment revenue USD 54 million, down from USD 96 million a year ago.IFRS revenues USD 65 million, down from USD 66 million a year agoCEO says the market conditions for multi-client seismic data continues to be very challenging, and … (PLX AI) – TGS Q2 segment revenue USD 54 million, down from USD 96 million a year ago.IFRS revenues USD 65 million, down from USD 66 million a year agoCEO says the market conditions for multi-client seismic data continues to be very challenging, and … (PLX AI) – TGS Q2 segment revenue USD 54 million, down from USD 96 million a year ago.

IFRS revenues USD 65 million, down from USD 66 million a year ago

CEO says the market conditions for multi-client seismic data continues to be very challenging, and there are no signs of substantial improvements in the near-term

Says based on dialogue with largest customers we remain confident that we will ultimately see a recovery of the market TGS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

TGS Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer