TeamViewer Q2 Adj. EBITDA Below Consensus; Sees Billings, Revenue Outlook at Lower End

(PLX AI) – TeamViewer IFRS revenue in line with expectations in second quarter; annual recurring revenue grew around 20%.TeamViewer billings up around 15% reported and around 18% at constant currenciesQ2 revenue EUR 122.8 million vs. estimate EUR 119 million

TeamViewer billings up around 15% reported and around 18% at constant currencies

Q2 revenue EUR 122.8 million vs. estimate EUR 119 million

Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 56.6 million vs. estimate EUR 68 million

TeamViewer confirms its 2021 outlook, albeit towards the lower end of the expected billings and revenue ranges

Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 49-51% unchanged

Says retained most of the new subscribers from the first wave of the 2020 lockdown, but renewal values in April and May were lower than initially anticipated

In June, trading momentum improved significantly, driven by a rebound of renewal values and a very strong enterprise pipeline conversion



