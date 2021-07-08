TeamViewer Q2 Adj. EBITDA Below Consensus; Sees Billings, Revenue Outlook at Lower End
- (PLX AI) – TeamViewer IFRS revenue in line with expectations in second quarter; annual recurring revenue grew around 20%.
- TeamViewer billings up around 15% reported and around 18% at constant currencies
- Q2 revenue EUR 122.8 million vs. estimate EUR 119 million
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 56.6 million vs. estimate EUR 68 million
- TeamViewer confirms its 2021 outlook, albeit towards the lower end of the expected billings and revenue ranges
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 49-51% unchanged
- Says retained most of the new subscribers from the first wave of the 2020 lockdown, but renewal values in April and May were lower than initially anticipated
- In June, trading momentum improved significantly, driven by a rebound of renewal values and a very strong enterprise pipeline conversion
